Maddiston mums hold auction and Sunday fun day to raise cash for Ukraine
Families who attend a local baby group plan are holding an online auction and a fun day to raise as much cash as they can for the brave Ukrainian people.
While many people are donating essential items to the cause, the Maddiston families are doing what they can to collect as much cash as possible so it can be spent on the humanitarian relief efforts currently going on.
A spokesperson for the Maddiston baby group said: “Our goal is to raise as much money as we can for the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain's #HelpUkraine gofundme appeal.
"The Ukrainians in Great Britain's #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal are working closely with Ukrainian registered charities on the ground to get the money to where it is most needed.
"Due to the urgency of the situation in Ukraine we are pushing forward very quickly with our plans. We believe what we are doing will support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, but we also have some really great items and activities to offer the people of Falkirk and beyond.
“We are currently running an online auction of some great items including train tickets to anywhere in Scotland, a family photo shoot, original artwork, vouchers and tasty treats.
"The auction has already raised over £800 and will close on March 13 so get your bids in quickly. We are also hosting a family friendly fun day on Sunday from noon to 4pm in Reddingmuirhead Community Centre, which will include fun activities for all ages, stalls, refreshments, music and a raffle with some fantastic prizes.”
Visit the Facebook page for more information.