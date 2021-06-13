Horrific injury for Camelon Juniors' captain Jack

Jack Simpson suffered a double compound leg fracture during yesterday’s friendly match with Whitburn Juniors, which was cancelled following the injury.

A post on Camelon Juniors FC Facebook page stated: “All at Camelon Juniors are devastated after today’s events – unfortunately our game versus Whitburn was cancelled due to a serious injury to our captain Jack Simpson.

“Thanks to Linton for his quick response and Asia for quick response on the emergency services and the management team for staying with Jack. All our thoughts and best wishes are with Jack and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Camelon Juniors FC captain Jack Simpson suffered a double compound leg break against Whitburn Juniors

Earlier in the year Camelon Juniors could not hide their delight to announce Simpson’s signing with the club on a two year deal.

During his career, Simpson has played with Hearts, Hamilton and enjoyed a successful time in both America and Canada with CBU Capers and Erie Commodores.

At the time of the signing announcement, Camelon manager Andy Colley said: “I am absolutely delighted to get Jack signed, with him being such an established player and having worked with me at Hearts.

"We had to fight off some tough competition for his signature but we are delighted to get Jack in. He will bring a wealth of experience to the club.”

When he took over the manager job in March, Andy Colley said he hoped to lead the Mariners to an East of Scotland championship.

