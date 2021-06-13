Pupil happy to provide design for Grangemouth landmark

Young and talented P7 pupil Maddison Callan’s colourful winning entry gets across the reason the Happy to Chat area, located just off Newlands Road, was refurbished in the first place as a place to sit, take a break and talk things through with others.

There were over 200 posters submitted to the Grangemouth Community Council competition – Maddison’s win means Beancross Primary not only got a free planter installed on school grounds to grow flowers, her class will also receive the top £100 prize to be spent how they choose.

Maddison Callan's winning poster design for the Happy to Chat area

Grangemouth community councillor Adam Gillies, one of the driving forces behind the Happy to Chat area, said: “We we hope this new area will encourage the community to come out and have a blether."

The project received cash from Falkirk Council’s Make a Difference fund, as well as support from local businesses.

Grangemouth's Happy to Chat seating area just off Newhouse Road