Home builder’s cash boost for five groups across Falkirk district

Five good causes across Falkirk are to get much-needed boosts to support their vital work, after being awarded a share of £5000 from homebuilder, CALA Homes.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:36 pm

The Community Bursary initiative invites charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to apply for a share of funding from the company.

The scheme was paused in 2020 as a result of lockdown, but was re-launched earlier this year.

The local organisations receiving a share of the fund in Falkirk are: Go! Youth Trust, Westfield Park Community; Project Theatre; KLSB Community Pantry, and Under The Trees.

(KLSB Community Pantry) volunteers (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jim McIntyre, managing director of CALA Homes (West), said: “The last 12 months have been particularly hard for the charity and volunteering sectors, with many seeing reduced funding at a time when local communities need their services most.

“We know that this year’s Bursary will mean a great deal to the charities selected and we can’t wait to follow their progress and see how the donations will make a real difference to local people.”

