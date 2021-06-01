New Falkirk East MSP uses her first speech to highlight people's rights

The Falkirk East MSP delivered her speech in the Scottish Parliament last Thursday during a debate on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Thomson, who held the Falkirk East seat for the SNP at the Scottish Parliament election earlier this month, used her first contribution to highlight Scotland’s opportunities to change society for the better because of what we have learned throughout the pandemic.

She also paid tribute to her predecessor, Angus MacDonald, while pointing to the importance of a rich and diverse economy in charting Scotland’s path to becoming a normal, self-determined country.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson gave her first speech at Holyrood last week

Afterwards she said: “I was pleased to be able to make my first contribution to Scotland’s parliament. Not only is this a moment to reflect on the pandemic and the challenges we have all faced as a global society, but it is also the chance to highlight what has changed, and what we can change, to make sure we recover to a better and higher standard.

“As a new MSP this is a chance to begin charting a path that I mean to continue. A confident start will ensure the people of Falkirk East have a representative they can trust and rely on to do things differently, and get the job done.