Police issue advice on how Falkirk's post lockdown revellers can 'get home safe' from pubs

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “With pubs opening again and a re-introduction to a night time economy, we understand some might want to make up for lost time, cramming lost weekends into a few big blow-outs.

“While we understand this, we still want everyone to have a good time and to be safe. Since it's been a while, we'd like to give you some advice this week on staying safe whilst out socialising.”

Here is some of Police Scotland’s advice on getting home safely:

Leave the keys – If you are drinking alcohol, leave the car keys behind, it's not worth the risk.

Have a plan – have a plan for getting home, either arrange for a friend or family member to collect you or book a taxi.

Don't walk alone – If you're walking home, don't walk alone and stick to well lit main routes.

Stay with friends and don't leave with strangers.

Be sensible about how much alcohol you drink because a drunk person is much more vulnerable and criminals may target you.

Watch your drinks, don’t give anyone the opportunity to add anything to it.

If you leave a drink unattended don’t go back to it.

If you feel very drunk or unwell after a small amount of alcohol then ask a trusted friend or a member of the club/pub management for help.

Don’t take drugs or new psychoactive substances.