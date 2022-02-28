Falkirk student sets her sights on Miss Teen Great Britain finals

Chloe Wyllie has already been named Miss Teen Falkirk and now she is setting her sights on the national finals of the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant, which are due to be held in October.

The 18-year-old is planning a series of fundraising events over the coming months to help her raise sponsorship and funding to cover her expenses for the finals, as well as helping out two charities in the process.

The first year Law and Spanish student said she’d entered the pageant after seeing an advert on Facebook.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Wyllie, Miss Teen Falkirk who is hoping to be Miss Teen Great Britain. Pic: Michael Gillen

She explained: “I thought it sounded quite interesting and I saw a few celebrities had competed in the past.

"I thought there was no harm in trying to get Falkirk into the semi-finals and I filled out the questionnaire.

"The next thing they said ‘we want to crown you Miss Teen Falkirk and put you through to the finals’.

"Now to make it to the final I have to find sponsorship or funding.

"I thought why just raise money for myself when I could use the title to raise money for others.

"With the title I have got I want to raise awareness for small businesses and smaller charities that don’t get the recognition that they deserve.”

Chloe has chosen to donate a proportion of the money raised from her fundraising events to the Scott Martin Foundation and to MacMillan Nurses.

The foundation was set up last year in memory of local teenage boxer and footballer Scott Martin who took his own life to raise awareness of youth mental health issues.

She said: “I never knew Scott personally, but I have friends that knew him and I’ve had bereavement in that way in the family, so it’s something that does hit home.

"The foundation are doing amazing things and I wanted to do something to help them.”

Chloe – a former Falkirk High pupil – sees the pageant as a great opportunity.

She said: “I think it’s a really great opportunity.

"Youngsters nowadays are looked down upon, but I want to show people that we’re not all bad.”

The Miss Teen Great Britain pageant is not a beauty contest, but an event which aims to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

Its website says it is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.

In her bid to cover her costs for the final and raise cash for charity, Chloe has organised her first fundraising event for later this month.

She will be hosting an afternoon tea at Camelon Juniors Social Club on Saturday, March 26.

There will be two sittings – one at 1pm and a second at 3pm – with tickets priced at £10 per person, or £12.50 per person with prosecco on arrival.

To reserve a place email [email protected] by March 16 including the number of guests, preferred sitting time and any dietary requirements.

Confirmation and payment details will be sent by email.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.