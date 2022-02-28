Falkirk residents pull together to send aid to the brave people of Ukraine

Ania Sandland and Denny’s Hope Hub organisation have teamed up to collect donations of goods to be sent out to Ukraine.

People can drop off donations at the Hope Hub, in Glasgow Road, Denny between 4pm and 6pm on Wedensday and Thursday and 3pm and 5pm on Friday.

Volunteers are now packaging goods received, which will then transported via lorries bound for the Ukrainian border in Poland.

The world famous Falkirk Wheel is lit up in Ukrainian colours but that's not the only show of support from Falkirk for the brave residents currently fighting Putin's invading forces

Ania said: “At the moment we're looking for donations and volunteers to help sort and pack them. Please get in touch if you want to donate and if you want to volunteer.

Let's help Ukraine.”

The list of items urgently required by the Ukrainians includes painkillers – including painkillers for babies – anti-inflammatory medications, bandages, dressings, hemostatic dressing, bandaids, hydrogen dioxide, blankets, sleeping bags, foam mattresses, military boots, canned food, torches, candles, nappies, baby food, baby milk, baby bottles and warm baby clothing.

People who want to volunteer or donate can get more information by visiting Ania’s Facebook page.

The Pets in Need base in Falkirk’s Callendar Square is also looking for similar donations from people to go to Ukraine before the shipment leaves on Wednesday.

Visit the Pets in Need Facebook page for more information.

Kirsty Sharpe, from Laurieston, and her Forever Paw Friends group are taking donations of dog food, vitamins, fish oils, dog medicines, beds, collars, leads or anything that would help shelter dogs coming from Ukraine.

Visit Kirsty’s Facebook page for more information.

