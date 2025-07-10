Bugging out: Falkirk sheltered housing staff take strike action over infestation row

Support staff at a Falkirk retirement housing complex walked out this week over their losing battle against bed bugs.

Workers at the facility in Thornhill Court launched the first day of strike action on Wednesday, accusing managers of refusing to recognise their efforts during the infestation.

The biting bugs spread from one of the homes at Thornhill Court after the tenant refused to allow pest control teams to eradicate them. Another 15 flats and communal areas were eventually infested.

Support staff accuse managers of refusing to enter the complex during the crisis while they continued to work, delivering meals, and ensuring tenants were safe and supported.

Support staff at Thornhill Court strike over their treatment during a bed bug infestation crisis (Picture: Submitted)

The tiny bugs live in bedding and furniture and feed on blood with their bites causing anxiety, rashes and allergic reactions.

One worker said the priority remained the welfare of tenants during the infestation despite the flats “literally jumping”.

They said: “We are there to help and support our tenants and continued to do that despite what was going on. There was no guidance from management and no urgency. It was traumatic for tenants and staff and allowed to continue for far too long.

“It was horrible. We were constantly worrying about going in to work and anxious about carrying bugs back to our own homes and families. We constantly felt like our skin was crawling.

“It made us feel dirty and isolated. Some of us were caring for family members who were terminally ill at the time and the stress was unbearable.

“It was a really horrible experience and it went on for months.”

A formal ballot by staff at the complex revealed overwhelming support for strike action to secure compensation for their work during the infestation in 2023 and union recognition at Thornhill Court.

Workers went on strike on Wednesday and more action is planned.

The complex is operated by Bield Care, one of the largest providers of housing and support services for older people in Scotland, with over 4600 properties across 21 council areas.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, urged Bield to engage with workers who had shown huge commitment and deserved more support.

He said: “While managers were reluctant to enter the flats for months while this distressing situation continued, our members did not have that choice. They went above and beyond to ensure the safety of tenants but were given too little support, leaving them fearful, vulnerable, and physically and mentally exhausted.

“Entering the flats at that time was an ordeal and the situation was allowed to continue for far too long while our members continued to work to the highest standard.

“Management has refused to seriously engage with repeated requests for those efforts to be fairly recognised and that has led industrial action that could and should have been avoided.

“Staff at Thornhill Court are skilled, experienced and commitment but their work at this time went above and beyond.”

The Falkirk Herald contact Bield Care regarding the situation and is still awaiting a response.

