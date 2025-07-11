Care home company respond to Falkirk staff's 'bed bug' strike action

The care company which runs a facility hit by a bed bug crisis has now responded to staff going out on strike this week.

Workers at the Bield Care-run facility in Thornhill Court launched the first day of strike action on Wednesday, accusing managers of refusing to recognise their efforts during a bed bug infestation, which began back in 2023.

The biting bugs spread from one of the homes at Thornhill Court after the tenant refused to allow pest control teams to eradicate them. Another 15 flats and communal areas were eventually infested.

One worker said: “We are there to help and support our tenants and continued to do that despite what was going on. There was no guidance from management and no urgency. It was traumatic for tenants and staff and allowed to continue for far too long.

Support staff at Thornhill Court strike over their treatment during a bed bug infestation crisis (Picture: Submitted)

“It was horrible. We were constantly worrying about going in to work and anxious about carrying bugs back to our own homes and families. We constantly felt like our skin was crawling.”

Support staff accuse managers of refusing to enter the complex during the crisis while they continued to work, delivering meals, and ensuring tenants were safe and supported.

The GMB union stated a formal ballot by staff at the complex revealed overwhelming support for strike action to secure compensation for their work during the infestation in 2023 and union recognition at Thornhill Court.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Management has refused to seriously engage with repeated requests for those efforts to be fairly recognised and that has led industrial action that could and should have been avoided."

Bield Care responded to the GMB claims, stating there had been engagement with staff and the union during the incident.

Tracey Howatt, Bield Care’s chief operating officer, said: “We fully recognise the impact the situation had on tenants at Thornhill Court and we remain deeply

grateful to the staff who supported them through a particularly challenging period.

“Throughout this time, our Area Housing Manager provided regular on-site attendance and wider management across the organisation communicated regularly with local development colleagues.

“We also worked alongside external technical professionals and local authority officers to manage this very difficult and sensitive situation to reach a safe and appropriate outcome for all.

“Staff views were represented throughout, including by the local development manager, who helped shape our approach regarding local support requirements. Early in 2024, a meeting was held with local colleagues, to reflect on what had happened and to identify any lessons learned.

"Our understanding was that these discussions had concluded. We were therefore surprised and disappointed by suggestions Bield has refused to engage

with GMB.

Since early 2024, we have responded to several approaches from different GMB union representatives. In each case, we offered to meet and requested further detail to enable a meaningful conversation.

“While we recognise and respect the right to take industrial action, it is disappointing that a small number of staff chose to do so on July 9. Our priority remains the wellbeing of tenants at Thornhill Court, and we are committed to ensuring services continue to run smoothly.

"We remain open to meaningful dialogue with GMB union representatives and are keen to find a constructive way forward.”

