Injuries after wall collapses at farm near Falkirk

A number of people are thought to have been injured after a wall collapsed at a farm near Falkirk.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Manual Farm, Linlithgow at 10.10am this morning and a rescue operation remains ongoing.

Officers have confirmed roads in the area have been closed as the investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.

“The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday, May 6 and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

“Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance.”