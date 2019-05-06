Falkirk defender Dixon wants to stay with Bairns - if they’ll have him

Paul Dixon wants to stay at Falkirk and lead the fight back to the Championship.

And according to his manager, on to the Premiership pretty soon after than. Ray McKinnon is already aiming for the top division despite slipping into the third tier on Saturday.

But his first January signing has backed the boss as the man for the job and vowed to stick by the Bairns when they head to Stranraer, Peterhead and Airdrie next season.

Dixon said: “I’ll be happy to be here if the manager and the board want me to stay. This place has made me enjoy my football again but we will see what they will say to me for the next week or so. This club will bounce back.

“It’s a very very good club, very well run from above and I saw that as soon as I walked through the doors the club is very well run by the chairman Margaret [Lang] and her directors all the way down to the kit man.

“This club is professional so I am pretty sure we will give it a good go and bounce straight back up.”

But Dixon’s feelings weren’t shared by the supporters who barracked the board in protests during and after the game.

He added: “From what I have experienced at this club it is pretty unfair, but the fans pay their money and are entitled to their opinion.”

The support is also split over the future of Ray McKinnon. But Dixon was unequivocal.

“I’m 100% sure the manager is the man for the job – he’s the reason I am here.

“I came to work with him again and take the situation and out league position out of it - he has made me enjoy my football again.

“Before I came here I was on the verge of giving up because of my time at Grimsby had sickened me completely

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at this football club but I will need to sit down with the board and the manager and see what happens from now.”