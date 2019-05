Motorists in Carronshore have been advised to take note of a road closure in the village.

The Roughlands Drive junction in Webster Avenue is to close tomorrow (Tuesday) for up to ten days to enable gully pipe repair work to be carried out following flooding in the area last week, caused by burst water mains.

Blocked gullies and a blocked sewer meant the water failed to drain away.

Falkirk Council has said the road closure will be in place for as long as is required for the work to be completed.