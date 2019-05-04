Great Mariner Reef cafe and slide to shut next week

What’s been described as essential maintenance work has forced Falkirk Community Trust to close both its cafe and the helter skelter slide at the Great Mariner Reef in Camelon from Tuesday.

The closure comes just days after the launch of a new menu at the centre.

Nobody was available to explain the reason for the glitsch, which will last until May 16, but messages on Twitter alerted some parents to the problem.

During the work a temporary cafe with “limited offers” will be available from 9am to 6pm, and apart from the helter skelter all other areas will remain open.

A year ago the Mariner Centre shut down completely to allow construction work to be carried out on a completely new facility, now called the Great Mariner Reef.