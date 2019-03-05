Falkirk teenager braves the shave for cancer-stricken little sister Darcy

Falkirk girl Jane McGuire has shaved her head a tribute to her little sister who is terminally ill with cancer.

The sixteen-year-old Falkirk High School pupil ‘braved the shave’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support along with her mum’s friend, Tracy Hiddleston (40).

The duo took turns shaving each other’s heads in front of family and friends at Luxxe Hair and Beauty in Falkirk, where Tracy works as a stylist.

Jane said: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house – it was very emotional as everyone there knew we were doing this for my sister Darcy who sadly has cancer aged just seven years old.

“My mum and dad were both there as well as their partners and my two older sisters and even my gran too and they all said they were really proud of me which was lovely to hear.

“Darcy couldn’t be there on the day unfortunately as she is still in Rachel House but she knew what was happening. She was actually a bit worried for me but then she was fine once my dad explained to her why I was doing it. She is getting home soon and I can’t wait to see her again and tell her how much money the head shave has raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I was OK on the day, just a bit nervous but to be honest it all just felt very surreal, like it wasn’t really happening! I went first and it felt really strange afterwards feeling my head –it felt like a spiky hedgehog! I’ve never had short hair before so it does feel strange – and also very cold!

“When it was Tracy’s turn she was even more nervous than me and looked a bit scared when she saw the clippers in my hands but she got through it too with everyone cheering her on.”

Jane’s friends were all cheering her on too when she went into school on Monday.

“I’ve got such great friends who all sponsored me and I can’t thank them enough. My teachers also sponsored me and have been so generous as have all my family and my workmates at McDonald’s.

“Since the appeal went online I’ve managed to raise £1400 which is incredible as initially I only hoped to raise £300 which I then put up to £500.

“To have raised so much for such a worthwhile cause makes me feel very proud and I would like to say a huge thank you to every single person who donated especially to Ellie at Luxxe who surprised me after the headshave with a very generous donation.”