Two pensioners and man in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Grangemouth

Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Grangemouth.

Emergency services raced to the scene in Bo’ness Road this morning (Tuesday) before transferring a man and a woman, who are in their 80s, and another man, who is in his 20s, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The extent of the injuries suffered is not yet known.

You may also be interested in:

Grangemouth man threatened to kill ex and new partner in drunken bender

Vile domestic abuser made women’s lives a nightmare

Polmont prisoner slashed with melted razor blade

Police remain at the scene and the road is closed in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth at around 10.40am following a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

“A man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 20s were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hopsital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road remains closed in both directions.”