Polmont prisoner slashed with melted razor blade

A prisoner who held a fellow inmate while another prisoner slashed him with a razor blade was sentenced to 28 days detention.

Appearing from custody, Jamie McLeod (20), a prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution, admitted the offence which occurred on December 28, 2017 in a prison cell.

The court heard McLeod is currently serving a five year sentence for another conviction and is not eligible for release until 2023.

Explaining the details of the assault, procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said the prisoner who was injured had been “stabbed and slashed with a razor blade that had been melted into the handle of a piece of plastic cutlery”.

She said prison officers found the accused standing behind the injured man “holding him while another male was holding the weapon”.

You may also be interested in:

Why there’s still hope for quality retail life in Falkirk Town Centre

Thug launched brutal attack on teenage girl at train station

Fury as computing exam axed at Larbert High School

The court heard the man suffered injuries to his face, head, hands and arms and that the slash wounds inflicted were four inches in length.

McLeod’s behaviour was said to have improved since the time of the offence as a result of participating in a new prison initiative aimed at boosting the confidence of inmates.

His defence agent said McLeod was interviewed as part of a TV feature on the programme and came across as “a very mature individual”.

He added: “He said he used to think he was a kind of an Al Capone gangster but now can see he was just a silly wee boy. The Jamie McLeod we are seeing now is very different to the Jamie McLeod who behaved abominably in 2017.”

Addressing McLeod, Sheriff John Mundy said: “I’ve given very careful thought to all of this and it is important to note the seriousness of this offence.

“I also take into account the attempts you have made regarding rehabilitation and the steps you have taken in that regard. With that in mind I have decided to impose a custodial sentence which will not interfere with your release date.”

McLeod was sentenced to 28 days detention from February 27 to run concurrently with his existing sentence.