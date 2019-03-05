Grangemouth man threatened to kill ex and new partner during drunken bender

A Grangemouth man went on a drunken rampage after downing two bottles of whisky, threatening to kill both his ex and her new partner.

William Stewart (48) of South Lumley Street, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on February 3, 2019 by shouting, swearing, releatedly kicking a door, uttering threats of violence and punching and kicking a car.

He further admitted driving on Mariner Road, Camelon and Kerse Gardens, Falkirk on the same date while under the influence of alcohol, being in posession of a knife and assaulting two police officers.

The court heard the incident happened after Stewart became upset when his children were asked to end a video call with him by their mother’s new partner.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said Stewart later turned up outside his ex-partner’s house “shouting and bawling” and threatening to “kill” both her and her new partner.

Police were contacted and officers traced Stewart at 2.30am the following day, “slumped” in his vehicle with the key still in the ignition.

Ms Cunningham said: “When police attended they observed a handle of a knife sticking out of the accused’s waistband and removed it. They tried to wake him and he immediately went to his waist where he had the knife concealed.”

The court heard that Stewart, who was deemed “too intoxicated” for a breathalyser test, had consumed two bottles of whisky on the night of the offence.

Stewart’s recollection of events were said to be “extremely vague” however he was “very apologetic” about what happened.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is absolutely appalling behaviour. The court takes these things very seriously indeed, especially being in posession of a knife.

“Goodness knows what you would have done that night had you not had so much to drink you collapsed.”

Imposing 300 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Mundy also banned Stewart from driving for two years.