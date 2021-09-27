Victim of Falkirk flat assault thought man was trying to 'kill her'

Corey Taylor, 21, attacked the woman at a Falkirk flat on April 7 this year.

Taylor, whose address was listed as HMP Low Moss, Crosshill Road, Glasgow, then resisted police by struggling violently with them and lashing out with his arms and legs as officers tried to arrest him.

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Corey Taylor appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on September 23, 2021. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said police were contacted shortly after 8pm by neighbours who had heard Taylor shouting, a female screaming and “the sound of items being thrown against the walls” coming from within the property.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers arrived at the locus and heard a female screaming and crying.

“A female later identified as the witness continued to scream and a male voice, being the accused, shouted, ‘Give me two minutes’.

“Police began kicking on the door due to growing concerns for the female within. The man attended and unlocked it. Police entered and found only the accused and the witness inside.”

The victim was discovered in a bathroom in a distressed state, “hysterically crying in the corner of the room”.

The fiscal deputed continued: “Police spoke to the accused in an attempt to ascertain the circumstances.

“Police began speaking with the witness and she stated the accused had placed both hands around her neck and showed she had red marks around her neck.

“The witness stated the accused was trying to kill her but she became uncooperative. The accused was told he was being placed under arrest.

“He began flailing his arms and legs. He was pulled to the ground. Another police constable attended and assisted to take control of the accused and asked for further officers to attend as police were attempting to apply handcuffs.

“Police rolled him onto his front and applied handcuffs. The accused then began headbutting the ground.

“Police observed the witness had several red marks on her neck. The accused was committed for further examination.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Taylor is due to be liberated from a sentence he’s currently serving in connection with another matter in August next year.

The lawyer added: “That very much ties my hands about what can be done in this case.

“He’s going to his mother’s when released. She’s very keen to have him back, as long as he behaves.”

Mr Hutchison asked Sheriff Christopher Shead to take into account the time his client had already spent in custody, the timing of his plea – entered at the first diet – and the fact Taylor will remain in custody until August 2022.

As Taylor has a High Court conviction, Sheriff Shead raised a query regarding a restriction of liberty order.

Taylor was handed a custodial sentence of 13 and a half months. He was also made subject to a six-month supervised release order thereafter “in light of his last and present convictions”.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.