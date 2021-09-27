Langlees woman who assaulted police and made 'slash' threat spared jail

Christine Jamieson, 28, made nuisance calls to emergency services on September 16, despite stating she had no requirement for assistance and on one occasion refused to terminate the line when advised to do so.

Jamieson, 12 Dunkeld Place, then attacked a policeman the following day in Lomond Drive, Langlees by running towards him, repeatedly punching him and kicking him on the head and body, ripping his personal radio from his vest and grabbing and breaking police handcuffs.

On the same day, she also assaulted a policewoman by punching and kicking her on the head and body to her injury, while also repeatedly threatening her with violence, and attacked another policewoman by kicking her.

Christine Jamieson, who assaulted police, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court before being spared a prison sentence. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Jamieson’s streak of violence continued when she booted another policeman on the body, before she resisted officers at Falkirk Police Station by throwing her arms around, tensing up and lashing out with her arms and legs.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamieson previously admitted assaulting a policeman by struggling with him violently, while on bail, at her home on October 21, 2020.

She also behaved threateningly by acting in an aggressive manner and shouting, swearing and kicking out at police officers at her home on April 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham told the court Jamieson said she would “slash” a policewoman during her encounter with officers on September 17 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “After a struggle, whereby the accused continued to kick and punch police, she ripped the police officer’s radio from his vest and said to the other officer that she was going to ‘slash her’, saying that she had glass in her possession.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Jamieson’s six-month structured deferred sentence had been deferred for three months on June 24.

The lawyer said: “The report has been quite good but unfortunately she’s blotted her copybook.

“She appeared in court on Friday and was in a bit of a state. She tells me it was due to her stopping her medication because it was making her very drowsy. Unfortunately, she started seeing things and completely lost it.

“She’s a very complex case. A multi-agency partnership is dealing with her.

“She’s reacted very badly to the authority when jailed previously. She doesn’t cope well with authority, especially when they’re male, and often gets involved in assaulting male prison staff.

“Perhaps a new order might be good for her.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “On the older two cases, I placed her on a structured deferred sentence.

“She’s had various alternatives to custody, not everything has worked.”

Jamieson was placed under supervision for 12 months, with a review fixed for November 18.

Sheriff Shead added: “In relation to the recent matters, they’re serious and it’s an offence which may well result in custody.”

However, sentence on the matter was deferred and Jamieson was made subject to bail. The matter will call on the same day as her review.

