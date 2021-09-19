Offender attacked woman and police during Langlees incident

Corey Taylor (21) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed on a woman – seizing her by her throat to her injury – and resisting and assaulting police officers at an address in Tay Street, Langlees.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 10:08 am
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 10:08 am

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated Taylor’s criminal justice social work report had not been completed, through no fault of his client.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Taylor, address listed as Low Moss prison, until September 23.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Taylor assaulted a woman at an address in Tay Street, Langlees

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V