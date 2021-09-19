Offender attacked woman and police during Langlees incident
Corey Taylor (21) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed on a woman – seizing her by her throat to her injury – and resisting and assaulting police officers at an address in Tay Street, Langlees.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated Taylor’s criminal justice social work report had not been completed, through no fault of his client.
Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Taylor, address listed as Low Moss prison, until September 23.