Falkirk paint thief given 'final opportunity' to stay out of jail
A paint thief has been left under no illusion about her future punishment if she fails to engage with her latest court order.
Vivianne Cummings, 51, 40 Hawley Road, Falkirk, stole from The Range in Central Retail Park, Falkirk on May 31, while on bail.
Cummings was called before Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, with the first offender having previously been made subject to a structured deferred sentence.
Her defence solicitor, Murray Aitken, suggested she could receive a community payback order involving supervision and said: “The report seems to conclude there’s progress being made, although painfully slowly.
“If given that opportunity, she will comply.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I’m prepared to conclude at this stage there’s one final opportunity to keep you at liberty.”
Cummings was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. A review will be held on October 28.