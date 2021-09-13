Falkirk High Street attack: Man grabbed woman by hair and struck victim during assault

A woman was grabbed by the hair by a man who then hit and hauled his victim to the ground in Falkirk town centre.

By Jonathon Reilly
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:25 pm

Police say the assault took place at about 3.40pm on Thursday, August 19 in High Street.

Officers searching for the culprit are seeking the assistance of members of the public who may have been in the area at this time.

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in Falkirk's High Street on August 19. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Those who have information relating to this crime are asked to call 101 and quote incident number 523 of August 20, 2021.

