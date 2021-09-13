HMYOI Polmont inmate used kettle to scald killer of childhood friend

Sam McTaggart, 20, threw hot water over Lee McAulay, who was serving seven years for the culpable homicide of Luke Wallace.

Luke was just 16 when McAulay, also 16, stabbed him in the groin in Glasgow in June 2016.

McTaggart, 112a Corsewall Street, Coatbridge, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting McAulay to his injury on August 15, 2020.

Sam McTaggart scalded fellow HMYOI Polmont inmate Lee McAulay by throwing boiling water over his back. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The attack took place four days after McTaggart was remanded at HMYOI Polmont in relation to a separate matter.

His defence solicitor explained: “There was a plea of guilty at a trial diet in June and the matter was deferred because there were solemn proceedings outstanding at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

“He got a sentence of 34 months backdated to August 11 last year. The earliest date for liberation is currently scheduled for January 7 next year.”

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said witnesses saw McTaggart “run” towards McAulay while armed with a kettle after his cell door was opened.

He was then seen to launch hot water over his victim.

The fiscal depute added: “The accused stated the reason for the attack was due to a previous issue between himself and the witness that had taken place before they were in prison.

“The witness sustained scald marks to his back.”

His solicitor explained McTaggart was “unaware” he would come into contact with McAulay, and fully accepted he “allowed his anger at what happened to his friend” to get the better of him.

The lawyer said his client was confined to a cell for three days and lost various privileges, including ten days of recreation, adding: “He was also segregated following this incident.

“The plea would’ve come at an intermediate stage, however, there were discussions between my office and the Crown.

“This was his first experience of a custodial environment. He suffered from anger management issues growing up. That may in some way contribute to his poor choice.”

Sheriff Shead said: “I’m satisfied the nature of the offence and location justify a custodial sentence.”

McTaggart was handed an eight-month jail term, to be served consecutively to the sentence he’s currently serving.

