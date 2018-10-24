Empty Falkirk tablet shop broken into

Police are investigating a break-in at a tablet shop in Falkirk.

The Tablet Company in Cow Wynd, which now lies empty, was broken into some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officers say the front door of the store was smashed during the incident.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We would urge members of the public who may have noticed something suspicious in the area to contact us on 101.”

Information can be reported confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.