Bainsford Big Bar soon to be demolished

Demolition on a landmark building is expected to begin within the next few weeks after years of legal wrangling.

The former Big Bar, a red sandstone property in Bainsford at the corner of David’s Loan and Main Street, has been empty for some time.

It followed a fire in 2005 which destroyed much of the roof. Although some retail units at ground level remained open, the majority of the flats on the upper floors have been empty ever since.

Initial plans to carry out repairs hit snags as many of the 23 owners with an interest in the property could not be contacted.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Falkirk Council was going to sanction the demolition of the building.

It followed several emergency repairs after the building became a danger to passers-by with some of the stonework coming loose.

This week Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, who has pressed for action for over ten years, revealed the demolition was about to begin.

The contractor is due to meet with council officials on tomorrow with work on the site expected to start on Monday, October 29.

Mrs Meiklejohn said: “It has been a hard fight but the day when the people of Bainsford can wave goodbye to this eyesore is almost with us and not a day to soon.”

“When I raised this matter shortly after being elected for the first time in 2007 I realised the very quickly that ownership was a major nightmare more than 20 individual owners to try to bring together.”

“However, officers and I kept at it and I am absolutely delighted with the outcome and can hardly wait to see the impact on the local community who have been telling us that the neglect of this building has a direct effect on civic and community pride as well as undermining the commercial business in Bainsford.”