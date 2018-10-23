New owner making subtle changes at Four In One takeaway chain

The well-known takeaway chain Four In One has a new face at the helm after being taken over by an Edinburgh businessman.

Blain Ross (31) has promised customers that there will be no major changes to the business, which employs around 40 people across six locations.

However, he says he is already making subtle improvements, such as updating the app, upgrading the tills and he will be introducing desserts to the menu, which should happen before Christmas.

“There’s no great revolution, just constant evolution!” he said.

“We have done a lot of work behind the scenes so there is a new till system going live and we are very keen to update the app as a priority.

“I’ve got a great, hardworking staff and at the moment I’m just looking to stabilise the business before I look at expanding it.

“We hope that customers will notice a difference and they will start to have a more positive experience,” he said.

Mr Ross, who was born in Aberdeen but has lived and worked in Edinburgh for 14 years, took over the company in May and has recently moved into the Falkirk area to oversee the business.

He also owns three cafes – one in the capital, the others in Perth and Glasgow.

All of these businesses are now operating under a new group, SBR, and Mr Ross has established its new headquarters in Port Downie, Camelon.

“The plan is that we will use the factory to supply my cafes right across Scotland,” he explained, saying he’d been impressed with Falkirk’s central location.

Mr Ross trained as an accountant before he realised “it just wasn’t what I wanted to do with my life”.

He decided to base his business on his passion for food and drink and is now looking forward to building a good relationship with other local businesses.

The Four In One was established in 1986 by well-known restaurateur Harry Dhillon.

The pioneering venture offered Indian, Italian, Turkish and American takeaway food all under one roof.

He died in 2015 and the firm was run by his widow, Bal, and their son Amrit before being sold to SBR Group.