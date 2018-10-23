Woman jogger sexually assaulted near park

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man while jogging in Falkirk.

The 49-year-old had been running near to the ash park between Slamannan Road and Pirleyhill Gardens at around 6pm on Sunday, October 21 when the suspect, who is thought to be a teenager, groped and slapped her on the behind.

Officers investigating the incident are eager to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Police are looking for assistance after a female was attacked near Slamannan Road, Falkirk on Sunday night.

“The male suspect is described as possibly being a teenager, about 5ft8 and was wearing a bright blue hoodie.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Falkirk Police Station on 101 and ask for PC Bryan Little.