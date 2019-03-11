Dad punched and bit ex in Stenhousemuir during visit to see children

A drunk dad punched and repeatedly bit the mother of his children, leaving her with loose teeth and an arm covered in bite marks.

Neil Burke (41) grabbed hold of the woman, now his former partner, and carried out the vicious assault following a drinking session.

Burke, 8 Letham Cottages, Letham, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to striking his ex on the body, repeatedly biting her and punching her on the head to her injury at an address in Stenhousemuir on February 10.

The incident took place six months after the couple had split and on a night when an inebriated Burke was asked to leave the property having turned aggressive following a visit to see his three children. The conversation was taken outside so the youngsters wouldn’t hear, the court was told.

Procurator fiscal depute Christina Kelly said: “The accused grabbed the witness and started to strike her and bite her several times on the left forearm, leaving a mark.

“The accused then punched the witness on the right side of her face near her eye which caused her to fall and possibly also lose consciousness momentarily. The witness managed to get back into the house and the accused walked off.”

Police were called by a family friend who’d texted one of the children to ask if all was okay, however, the child’s reply indicated otherwise.

Ms Kelly added: “The witness was taken to hospital for treatment but after six hours didn’t wish to wait any longer. Police observed she had a swollen right eye, loose teeth and also bite marks.”

The court heard the woman is a seeking a six-month non-harassment order against Burke, who has been “out of trouble for some time”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until March 14 to find out if the woman will have equipment fitted at her home for a restriction of movement order to check if Burke has attended there.

Burke, who is also facing a restriction of liberty order, was remanded in custody.