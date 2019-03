A 45-year-old man is receiving treatment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Camelon today.

A 35-year-old woman and a child aged nine were checked at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The collision happened around 1pm today on the A883 between the Three Bridges and Checkbar roundabouts.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes but has since reopened.

Information to police via 101.