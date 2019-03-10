Dad slashed in ‘malicious’ razor trap in playpark

A dad whose hand was “sliced upon” by a razor embedded in a playpark slide has told news services he’s convinced the aim was to harm a child.

Ross Lambert needed three stitches after he was injured while in a West Lothian park with his daughter on Friday.

Police, who have yet to comment, are said to be investigating the incident.

Mr Lambert said the razor’s blade was facing upward when his hand brushed against, and spoke of his disgust at an act which could have seriously injured a child.

He says the intent could only have been malicious.

The razor had been inserted in one of four wooden poles supporting a roof over a children’s slide, and he says it could easily have been grasped by a child.

Mr Lambert told the Scotsman newspaper: I could actually see right inside my hand - all the muscle was exposed. It was really, really bad.

“I’m a joiner and run my own business, so the last thing I want is an injured hand. I’ve been advised to take a week off and will need to go back into hospital at some point.

The incident happened in the Wester Inch playpark in Bathggate.

Information to police via 101.