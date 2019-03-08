Falkirk Property: A stunning mansion set in almost 100 acres of land

Auchenbowie House is a nine bedroom mansion set in 97.5 acres of its own grounds with surround scenes of the Falkirk and Stirling area.

The lands of the home were bought by Robert Bruce, Provost of Stirling in 1555. Robert Bruce commissioned the building of a substantial Cairds house, which forms the basis of the house today. The house was extended and remodelled again in 1768 and again in the 19th century.

Inside the home, there is a sense of traditional along with a modern feel. With five large reception rooms to offer - you will be spoiled with space.

The billiards room see’s a pool table and large picture windows while the panelled library as am incredibly large room that can easily be used as an office/study space.

With nine bedrooms and four bathrooms situated around the home, it wont be a problem to find a place to sleep.

Along with a beautiful interior, the outside of the home is also incredibly special. The house features ten loose stable boxes as well as different riding areas.

Situated within the 97 acres there is also exceptional lawns and a tennis court.

Auchenbowie House is on the market with Savills estate agents for offers over £1,825,000.