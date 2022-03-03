Alexandra McKinlay, who worked at Caledonian Court Care Home in Larbert, also used an “inappropriate moving and handling technique” in helping one resident sit down and contributed to them banging into a wall.

She was also found to have altered a colleague’s notes which documented the incident to try and cover it up.

At a panel held by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), it was decided that McKinlay should be removed from the register and should not be allowed to practise.

Alexandra McKinlay failed to get a nurse to examine the client at Caledonian Court Care Home in Larbert.

The panel found that on or around 25 and 26 February 2021, Resident AA had a fall and had been complaining of pain was unsettled, and suffered from poor mobility.

As Team Leader, McKinlay failed to ask the nurse on duty to assess AA for injury, meaning there was a delay in AA being diagnosed with a fractured femur, resulting in AA unnecessarily suffering in pain for an extended period of time.

Later, around 8 and 9 March 2021, McKinlay used an inappropriate moving and handling technique to assist resident BB to sit down and tried to pull BB into a chair using force. She had also said that the dementia patient was “ doing my head in”.

This in turn contributed to BB banging into a wall as a result, and the incident was documented on BB’s welfare chart by a colleague – which McKinlay then scribbled out.

The panel found that McKinlay had acted “in a dishonest manner”, regarding BB.

With regards to the findings, the panel stated: "By failing to ensure that AA was assessed by a medical professional having suffered a fall, and after he had been complaining of pain and discomfort, you failed to act in accordance with the requirements of your role and caused AA to suffer in pain for an extended period unnecessarily.

"By using an inappropriate moving and handling technique and by making an inappropriate comment in the presence of a resident living with dementia who was demonstrating challenging behaviour, you failed to act in an appropriate manner, and placed BB at risk of physical and emotional harm.

“Social service workers are required to be open and honest at all times. By scribbling out a record made by a colleague about an incident, and by recording an inaccurate account of the incident yourself, you failed to communicate in an open and accurate manner and acted dishonesty in that it appears you were trying to cover up your own involvement in the incident.”

In striking McKinlay off, the panel added: “Your behaviour demonstrated a significant degree of disregard for the SSSC Codes of Practice.

“There is a pattern of poor practice involving more than one incident which adversely affected service users.

"Your conduct caused AA to be in significant pain for a prolonged period of time.

"Your behaviour in relation to BB gave rise to an increased risk of physical and emotional harm.”