'You've just signed your own death certificate': Westquarter shop worker pinches cash from till then threatens his boss

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A shop assistant sneaked into his workplace in the early hours and helped himself to cash from the till.

Shabaz Ali, 40, was caught in the act when his theft was captured on CCTV footage.

He then returned to his former workplace and screamed at his former boss, telling him he had “signed his own death certificate” before kicking the door of the shop where he was once employed so hard that the glass smashed and then running off before police arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shabaz Ali, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft of money on November 12 last year and threatening behaviour – making threats of violenceon November 23, 2023 at Costcutters, Redding Road, Westquarter.

Ali stole cash from the shop's till (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)Ali stole cash from the shop's till (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)
Ali stole cash from the shop's till (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was an employee in the Redding Mini Market. He had logged into the cash register in the early hours of the morning and £85 was found to be missing from the till.

"It was then confirmed on CCTV footage he had been in at that time in the morning and had gone into the till.”

After the incident Ali approached his former boss at the shop and screamed at him: “You have just signed your own death certificate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ali then began to kick the door of the shop until the glass smashed before making himself scarce before police arrived on the scene.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Ali, 67 Canalside Drive, Reddingmuirhead, until November 14 for the crown to provide a cost for the damage Ali caused to the Costcutter store.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice