'You've just signed your own death certificate': Westquarter shop worker pinches cash from till then threatens his boss
Shabaz Ali, 40, was caught in the act when his theft was captured on CCTV footage.
He then returned to his former workplace and screamed at his former boss, telling him he had “signed his own death certificate” before kicking the door of the shop where he was once employed so hard that the glass smashed and then running off before police arrived.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shabaz Ali, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft of money on November 12 last year and threatening behaviour – making threats of violenceon November 23, 2023 at Costcutters, Redding Road, Westquarter.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was an employee in the Redding Mini Market. He had logged into the cash register in the early hours of the morning and £85 was found to be missing from the till.
"It was then confirmed on CCTV footage he had been in at that time in the morning and had gone into the till.”
After the incident Ali approached his former boss at the shop and screamed at him: “You have just signed your own death certificate.”
Ali then began to kick the door of the shop until the glass smashed before making himself scarce before police arrived on the scene.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Ali, 67 Canalside Drive, Reddingmuirhead, until November 14 for the crown to provide a cost for the damage Ali caused to the Costcutter store.