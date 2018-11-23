All the winners from this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards

Hard work and a determination to succeed were recognised at last night’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2018.

At the gala presentation in Airth Castle Hotel & Spa 13 trophies were presented to businesses which ranged in size from sole entrepreneur to over 200 employees.

Brian Flynn of Behind the Wall was named Business Personality of the Year along with Jane Lafferty

Winner of the Outstanding Achievement of the Year award was Lynkeos Technology Ltd, which also one the Best Start-up title having been established in August 2016.

The only muon imaging company in the UK, it is based at Abbotsford Business Park and its technology can identify even small fragments of nuclear fuel within heavily-shielded containers and delivered its first commercial Muon Imaging System to Sellafield two months ago.

Presenting this award, Falkirk Herald editor-in-chief Colin Hume said: “There were several strong contenders for this main award, demonstrating just how successful a year it has been for business in Falkirk. In the end, however, it was the truly

innovative work being carried out in a small industrial unit in the district that had all the judges talking and meant this firm stood out.”

There were two Business Personalities of the Year for 2018 – Brian Flynn and Jane Lafferty of Falkirk’s popular bar/restaurant Behind the Wall.

Their continued success at a time when others have disappeared, along with their continued support for local events and causes saw them receive this accolade.

The full list of winners is:

Best Start-up Business (in association with LOC Hire) - Lynkeos Technology Ltd. Finalists – EBL Surveying Ltd, Harbro Events, Limelite Creative and Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms.

Best Independent Business (sponsored by The Howgate) – Torwood Garden Centre. Finalists – KC Bridal Specialists/Elizabeth’s Alterations and Storage UK Ltd.

Best Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Business (in association with Allied International) – Carr’s Hill. Finalists – Kersebrock Kabins Ltd, Torwood Garden Centre and Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms.

Best Sales and Marketing (in association with Enhanced Facial Aesthetics) – FBS Plumbing Solutions Ltd. Finalist – Carrie Southerton Dog Photography.

Best Growth Business (sponsored by Alexander Dennis) – LOC Hire Ltd. Finalists – Allied International UK Ltd, Ecosse Holdings Ltd and Water & Pipeline Services Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise – Forth Valley Community Focus CIC.

Best Business in the Community (sponsored by Airth Castle Hotel & Spa) – Central Demolition Ltd. Finalists – IKM Consulting Ltd, LOC Hire Ltd and Torwood Garden Centre.

Best Customer Service – KM Fitness. Finalists – Maclean & Walker Ltd and The Howgate Shopping Centre.

Best Small Business (sponsored by Business Gateway) – Elite Recovery Falkirk Ltd. Finalists – Enhanced Facial Aesthetics Ltd, Maley’s Artisan Chocolates and Stenhouse School of Dance.

Best Large Business (in association with Elite Recovery Falkirk Ltd) – Central Demolition Ltd. Finalists – FBS Plumbing Solutions Ltd, LOC Hire Ltd and Site Sealants Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Scottish Building Society) – Craig MacDonald (Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms. Finalists – Kayleigh McCann (KM Fitness).

Highly commended certificates were presented to: Kersebrock Kabins, Enhanced Facial, Allied International UK Ltd, Site Sealants and Storage UK.

Business Personalities of the Year – Brian Flynn and Jane Lafferty (Behind the Wall).

Outstanding Achievement of the Year – Lynkeos Technology Ltd.