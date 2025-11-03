Festive favourites will be returning alongside a brand-new drink 😍

Starbucks has confirmed its full Christmas 2025

The Chocolatey Mouse Latte is the brand-new drink in the range

The menu will be launched to all customers on Thursday November

Starbucks has unveiled its Christmas 2025 menu, which includes returning festive classics as well as a new seasonal creation.

The brand-new holiday menu will be launched to all customers on Thursday November 6, but Starbucks Rewards members were given exclusive access to the menu early from Thursday October 30.

The new festive drink for 2025 is the Chocolatey Mouse Latte, which is available hot or iced. The beverage blends Starbucks’ signature espresso with velvety nutty-flavour sauce, steamed milk, chocolate whipped cream and cocoa dusting.

lenscap50 - stock.adobe.com

Beverage product developer at Starbucks, Dan Saxby said: “We wanted to bring something new and distinctive to the Holiday menu, and the Chocolatey Mousse Latte does just that.”

Dan continued: “The rich cocoa and nutty notes capture the warmth and comfort of the season, while complementing the festive flavours of our seasonal icons. What truly sets it apart is the cloud-like, chocolatey mousse topping, bringing a unique texture that creates a light and velvety texture in every sip.”

Other drinks on the Christmas menu include returning fan-favourites such as the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and more.

Festive food making a comeback includes the Festive Feast Toastie, Festive Turkey Sandwich, Mince Pie and Chocolate Babka. A new food item is the Black Forest Slice.

Here is a full list of items on Starbucks’ Christmas 2025 menu:

Chocolatey Mousse Latte

Iced Chocolatey Mousse Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

Iced Toffee Nut Cream Matcha Latte

Toffee Nut Matcha Latte

Iced Gingerbread Cream Matcha Latte

Gingerbread Matcha Latte

Festive Feast Toastie

Festive Turkey Sandwich

Chocolate Babka

Mince Pie

Festive Triple Chocolate Brownie

Caramelised Pecan & White Chocolate Cookie

Black Forest Slice

Pigs Under Blanket Roll

Spinach & Pea Falafel Wrap

All items are available to Starbucks Rewards members now, before being officially launched to all customers on Thursday, November 6.

