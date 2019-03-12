Falkirk entrepreneurs sought for business community scheme

Entrepreneurs across the Falkirk district are being sought to take part in a scheme which aims to help people make positive differences within their communities.

The Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme is run in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Falkirk businesswoman Annette Tonner previously took part in the programme, which she believes helped equip her with the skills needed to set up her own community interest company, Forth Valley Community Focus CIC.

Annette’s company aims to reduce poverty and unemployment by providing tailored employability and training support services.

She said: “Taking part in this initiative gave me the skills, confidence and the network of contacts to go out and build Forth Valley Community Focus.

“I grew up on a council estate, didn’t have the best education...but none of that mattered to the School for Social Entrepreneurs. They believed in me and my vision, not formal qualifications.”

Applicants have until March 27 to apply. For more information visit www.bethesocialchange.com.