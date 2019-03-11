Grangemouth drink-driver crashed into parked vehicles after police chase

A drink-driver who was more than three times over the legal limit ploughed into three parked vehicles while trying to evade police.

William McKie (23) left a trail of destruction in his wake after getting into his car to flee from a pub where he was “threatened” — a bar which is also just a few hundred yards from his home.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McKie, 43 Jackson Avenue, Grangemouth, had admitted driving while having 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg in 100ml limit, in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on December 7 last year.

He’d also pled guilty to driving dangerously and attempting to escape from police by driving at excessive speeds and swerving erratically and colliding with parked vehicles in Kerse Road, Dalratho Road, Carronflats Road and Fendoch Road in Grangemouth. McKie also admitted acting aggressively in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on December 8.

You may also be interested in:

Falkirk Property video: see inside this stunning mansion

Man, 45, injured in Camelon crash

Dad slashed in ‘malicious’ razor trap in playpark

The court heard the chase started at around 11.40pm when officers saw McKie’s Renault Clio fail drive straight through a stop junction.

Procurator fiscal depute Christina Kelly said: “Police travelled beyond the vehicle and activated the blue lights. The vehicle swerved and continued before coming to a halt briefly before making off at speed.

“The vehicle was swerving, travelling at speed through give way junctions and narrowly missing parked cars. The accused attempted to make a turn on Fendoch Road at which point he lost control.”

McKie then collided with a Ford Focus, Toyota Yaris and Vauxhall Corsa, causing £3000 of damage to the latter. When police caught up, McKie, who was slurring his words, was warned over his language.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client, who doesn’t have a record, can’t explain his behaviour and describes it as the “worst night of my life”.

Sentence was deferred until March 14 for a restriction of liberty order assessment. McKie was placed under an interim disqualification.