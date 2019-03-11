Maddiston incident was man’s third drink-driving offence

A man who admitted committing his third drink-driving offence has been warned he faces prison if there is any repeat.

Philip Carroll (49), 6 Brandon House, The Furlongs, Hamilton, gave a reading of 38 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the 22mcg limit, when stopped by police in Main Street, Maddiston on January 11.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the court heard he’d also pled guilty to driving without insurance and had been stopped around 5.45pm, about 13 hours after having his last drink.

Carroll was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.