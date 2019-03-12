Falkirk girl Olivia is L’oréal Colour star

Falkirk hairdresser Olivia Wright has been chosen to take part in the L’oréal Colour Trophy Star Award’s Scottish Semi-Final at the SEC Centre in Glasgow on March 31.

The eighteen-year-old who works at Chaplins Hairdressers in Hallglen is one of only five hairdressers in Scotland to be selected.

As part of the contest she will be asked to produce and correctly execute a fashion colour trend on the day which will be judged by some of the top hair industry leaders.

If successful Olivia will then go on to take part in the British Grand Final in London.

Olivia, who has been with Chaplins for three years, said: “I am so excited to take part. I feel very honoured my photo entry was chosen as one of just five from the whole of Scotland and actually couldn’t believe it when I found out!

“I’ll be taking along my model Hope Newton (19) who is also from Falkirk on the day and we both can’t wait.”

Alan Fish, who owns Chaplins along with his wife Rhona said: “This is a major achievement for Olivia who has qualified as a hairdresser in Chaplins and is a valued team member.”