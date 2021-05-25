NHS Forth Valley wants them to sign up before Friday June 4 to get details of their scheduled date sent by email or text.

People who don’t register by then will receive the information by letter at a later date.

NHS Forth Valley said the move was aimed at helping where people may have different addresses while studying at college or may be away from home.

Picture Michael Gillen

Jillian Taylor, operational lead for NHS Forth Valley’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “This is particularly important for those who are planning to be away or have different term time addresses to ensure they still get details of their appointment as soon as possible as letters will be sent out to where they are registered with a GP.”

Go online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or call 0800 030 8013

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.