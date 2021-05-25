Call to 18-29 year olds across Falkirk to sign up for COVID vaccine dates
Young people aged between 18 and 29 across Forth Valley are being urged to register for their COVID vaccine appointments.
NHS Forth Valley wants them to sign up before Friday June 4 to get details of their scheduled date sent by email or text.
People who don’t register by then will receive the information by letter at a later date.
NHS Forth Valley said the move was aimed at helping where people may have different addresses while studying at college or may be away from home.
Jillian Taylor, operational lead for NHS Forth Valley’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “This is particularly important for those who are planning to be away or have different term time addresses to ensure they still get details of their appointment as soon as possible as letters will be sent out to where they are registered with a GP.”
Go online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or call 0800 030 8013