Police hunt three men after Grangemouth park pump track attack
A teenager and his older pal were assaulted by three men while they were enjoying a day at the new pump track in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:39 pm
The incident happened yesterday at around 5.30pm and involved three men between the ages of 35 and 40 assaulting a 19-year-old and his 25 year-old friend.
It was stated the pump track was very busy at the time so anyone who witnessed the attack should contact police.
Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting police incident 3086 of May 23.