Residents anger at Falkirk school pupils leaving trail of litter at lunchtimes

Takeaway boxes, crisp packets, cans and wrappers are just some of the rubbish that is strewn along the path that leads past the houses to St Mungo's High School.

The council houses on Symington Drive are on the site of the old St Mungo's, next to the site of the current school on Merchiston Avenue.

But disgusted residents say they are fed up complaining to the school about the mess - and although litter picks do take place, the rubbish soon mounts up again.

Litter on the path that runs from Morrisons to St Mungo's High School. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

George McGee, speaking on behalf of the residents' association, said: "The mess is unbelievable - it's just not acceptable."

He said he has phoned the school countless times but the problem doesn't get any better.

Many of the boxes scattered along the path are bought from a nearby snack van, although it has recently provided some litter patrols following complaints.

The litter is also thrown over the wall that separates the path from the canalside - and people walking from Morrisons' supermarket, on the other side of the canal, say the problem can be just as bad in that direction.

Residents are also annoyed that some pupils also take their lunch in the little swing park at Symington Drive - leaving it in a mess for any youngsters who want to actually play there.

Headmaster Stephen Phee says the school is doing what it can to solve the problem.

"We have asked Falkirk Council to provide extra bins in the area and organised weekly litter picks around the local area with volunteer pupils," he said.

"The school leadership team and the school-based police officer have patrolled Symington Drive and the canal area and spoken with pupils when they are out for lunch.

"If we are contacted by a member of the public we always respond.

"Announcements have been made across the school and we will continue to stress to pupils the importance of being responsible and ensuring any litter is recycled or disposed of properly.”

