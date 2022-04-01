Yet another attraction coming to Grangemouth park

Located at the park’s former kiosk the Wee Coffee Cabin is just going through some last minute refurbishments and is due to open soon according to its Facebook page.

A Wee Coffee Cabin spokesperson said: “Thanks for all the followers of the page already it’s incredible in just a day! And also all the nice comments they are appreciated greatly.

The former Zetland Park kiosk is now the soon-to-open Wee Coffee Cabin

“We have been working hard on the place recently trying to give it some much needed love and now we even have our sign up. Hope you like it and the name? Felt it said what it was and why complicate things, right?

"We will keep posting updates on the refurb and hopefully have an opening date to share with you all soon.”

