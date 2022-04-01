Grangemouth pupil's amazing voice takes her to national musician final

S6 pupil Jasmin Milne (18) was one of the few vocalists to join solo musicians from secondary schools across the Falkirk area competing for a spot in the prestigious final.

Following a string of excellent live performances at Falkirk Town Hall, Jasmin – who is also known by her performing name Jasmin Jet – was announced as the winner by adjudicators Matthew Chinn, Hughina Naylor and Mae Murray.

She performed If I Aint Got You by Alicia Keys and Black Tears by Imedla May and delivered an outstanding performance on both.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmin Milne receives her winners trophy from instrumental instructor Jonny Graham

Runners up were oboe player Esther Kallow from Larbert High and Graeme High pupil Bobby Maxwell, who impressed the judges with his alto saxophone performance.

The Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year is a new Scotland-wide music competition launched by The Music Education Partnership Group, Scotland’s only music competition where funding and expertise is offered to every school and local authority, giving all pupils in the country the chance to take part.

Jasmin will now compete in the Scottish final in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow on May 29.

The overall winner of the national competition will receive a stunning sculpture by Alexander Stoddart of the Maid of Morven playing the Clarsach, as well as the

opportunity to work, play and learn with some world class musicians with links to music colleges for future considerations of a career in music.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.