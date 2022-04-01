Grangemouth pupil's amazing voice takes her to national musician final
A Grangemouth High School hit the high notes to make it through to the Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year final.
S6 pupil Jasmin Milne (18) was one of the few vocalists to join solo musicians from secondary schools across the Falkirk area competing for a spot in the prestigious final.
Following a string of excellent live performances at Falkirk Town Hall, Jasmin – who is also known by her performing name Jasmin Jet – was announced as the winner by adjudicators Matthew Chinn, Hughina Naylor and Mae Murray.
She performed If I Aint Got You by Alicia Keys and Black Tears by Imedla May and delivered an outstanding performance on both.
Runners up were oboe player Esther Kallow from Larbert High and Graeme High pupil Bobby Maxwell, who impressed the judges with his alto saxophone performance.
The Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year is a new Scotland-wide music competition launched by The Music Education Partnership Group, Scotland’s only music competition where funding and expertise is offered to every school and local authority, giving all pupils in the country the chance to take part.
Jasmin will now compete in the Scottish final in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow on May 29.
The overall winner of the national competition will receive a stunning sculpture by Alexander Stoddart of the Maid of Morven playing the Clarsach, as well as the
opportunity to work, play and learn with some world class musicians with links to music colleges for future considerations of a career in music.