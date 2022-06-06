Social landlord looks to open new office in Dunipace house

Kingdom Housing Association (KHA) lodge and application with the council on Wedensday, June 1 to change the use of the property at 6 Ferniebank Court, Dunipace from a home to an office premises.

KHA is a registered social landlord with charitable status.

Based in Fife, KHA states it works across east cetral Scotland, providing housing to meet a wide range of needs, developing over 5000 affordable homes, the majority being for social rent.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council

The firm reportedly employs around 380 staff and has a community Initiatives programme, working with a number of partners, including schools and colleges helping to deliver community benefits.