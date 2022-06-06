Social landlord looks to open new office in Dunipace house

A Fife-based registered social landlord has applied to Falkirk Council for permission to use a residential premises as an office and base for staff.

By James Trimble
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:12 pm

Kingdom Housing Association (KHA) lodge and application with the council on Wedensday, June 1 to change the use of the property at 6 Ferniebank Court, Dunipace from a home to an office premises.

KHA is a registered social landlord with charitable status.

Based in Fife, KHA states it works across east cetral Scotland, providing housing to meet a wide range of needs, developing over 5000 affordable homes, the majority being for social rent.

The firm reportedly employs around 380 staff and has a community Initiatives programme, working with a number of partners, including schools and colleges helping to deliver community benefits.

KHA was recently recognised for its continuing commitment to “physical, mental and financial well being”, winning the Wellbeing Award at the prestigious Fife Business Awards.

Falkirk CouncilDunipaceKingdom Housing AssociationFifeScotland