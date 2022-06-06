Call goes out for special guests to attend Grangemouth war memorial ceremony

The restoration work on the memorial was completed earlier this year and saw the repair and conservation of the gates, new landscaping – including a ramp – and feature lighting to improve the visual aspect and the accessibility of the monument.

Funding was provided by National Lottery Heritage Fund Scotland, Falkirk Council and the War Memorials Trust, while Hawthorn Heights and Ballantine Castings Ltd carried out the refurbishment.

Zetland Park Regeneration Project is holding a ceremony to mark this milestone from 10am on Saturday, June 11 and is looking for any family members of the only woman named on the park’s memorial to get in touch so they can be part of the event.

The re-dedication ceremony takes place at Zetland Park war memorial on Saturday, June 11

When Grangemouth Heritage Trust transcribed the town’s Roll of Honour, which lists all the 2280 men who served during the First World War, the name of Annie Campbell Reid stood out.

Born in Dundas Street in 1887, she died of peritonitis in 1919 in Cairo while she was a staff nurse in the Queen Alexandra Nurses. It is still unclear why the mother of two volunteered for this role or why her name is on the Roll of Honour.

Back in 2018, four of Annie’s relatives unveiled a plaque to mark the Fields In Trust charity designating Zetland as a Centenary Field.