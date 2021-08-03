More than 100 new jobs announced at Bo'ness fresh food manufacturing site

The new roles at Bakkavor Salads include both temporary and permanent positions across a range of shifts, evenings and weekends, on a full-time and part-time basis.

Already this year, the site has provided a welcome economic boost to the local community by recruiting 150 new employees, totalling 250 new jobs in 2021 to date.

The company has remained open for business throughout the pandemic, maintaining food supply at a critical time and ensuring supermarket shelves have remained stocked.

Bakkavor Salads is creating 100 new jobs at its site in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Bakkavor Salads specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers and has been a major employer in the area for more than 40 years.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor in Bo’ness, said: “Today’s news on 150 new jobs contributes to the economic health of the local community at a critical time.

“Aside from good rates of pay and real opportunities to progress and develop skills, we offer new joiners a range of staff benefits including excellent overtime rates and heavily discounted food products from our site staff shop.

“We are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy and this marks a great opportunity for people to join us as we continue to grow the business.”

Those who would like to find out more about the job opportunities at Bakkavor are advised to visit the company website.

