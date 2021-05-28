Fresh food company Bakkavor creates 150 new jobs at Bo'ness factory

The jobs include both temporary and permanent roles across a range of shifts, evenings and weekends, on a full time and part time basis. Already this year, the site has recruited 100 new employees creating a total of 250 new jobs in 2021.

This represents a welcome economic boost to the local community - at a time when the fallout from Covid has resulted in the highest level of UK unemployment for five years.

The company has remained open for business throughout the pandemic, maintaining food supply at a critical time and ensuring that supermarket shelves remained stocked.

Picture Michael Gillen

Bakkavor Salads Bo’ ness specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers and has been a major employer in the area for over 40 years.

Kirk Connor, general manager, said: “Today’s news on 150 new jobs contributes to the economic health of the local community at a critical time.“

“Aside from good rates of pay and real opportunities to progress and develop skills, we offer new joiners a range of staff benefits, including a stakeholder pension and life insurance cover, as well as heavily discounted food products from our site staff shop.

"We are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy and this marks a great opportunity for people to join us as we continue to grow the business.”

People who would like to find out more about the job opportunities at Bakkavor can go to https://www.bakkavor.com/careers/job-search/default.aspx

