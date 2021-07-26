Larbert entrepreneur rebrands eco-lifestyle and refill business as coffee, gift and homeware shop

The impact of lockdowns on Savana has forced owner Sam Wilson’s hand into adapting the Main Street premises.

She first opened the store in December 2019 with the intention of providing a zero waste and lifestyle shopping experience which enabled customers to save packaging by using their own containers to stock up on dried food, oils and cleaning products.

However, within a few months her business model was turned on its head by the pandemic as trade ground to a halt.

Sam Wilson, owner of Larbert business Savana, has extended the coffee shop and is doing away with the refill element of the store, instead offering gifts like toys and soaps. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Despite the easing of Covid restrictions earlier this year, the Larbert woman hasn’t seen the upturn in shoppers she’d hoped to.

With daughters Ava and Ana – the inspiration for the business’ name, along with her own – to care for, Sam knew she had to shake things up to turn the tide.

She has since extended the Savana cafe and now offers traditional blends and cold drinks such as cookies and cream frappés to keep customers cool in the warmer weather.

Savana also offers children’s toys and soap gift sets.

Sam, who runs the store herself, said: “The refill side is all gone – it’s just not taken off.

“It’s really hard to judge why. I’ve been posting on Facebook and Instagram every day but it just hasn’t taken off.

“I think a lot of people like the idea but they keep going to Tesco and Asda.

“It opened in Christmas 2019, then the first and second lockdowns hit. We haven’t really had a proper run at it and there’s only so long you can keep going without making money from the retail side.

“All the food and cleaning things are going. I’ve extended the coffee shop and it’ll be a coffee, gift and homeware shop.

“As soon as I sell the stock off, I can buy further product. I’ve now got a barista coffee machine and extended into the other side.”

Despite the difficulties Savana’s faced so far, Sam is grateful to those who have supported the store.

She added: “I can’t thank them enough because I’ve got so many regular customers and hopefully they’ll continue to come.”

